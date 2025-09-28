Tragic Coconut Incident: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Ritual Offering
A 31-year-old man died after being hit by a coconut, carelessly thrown from a local train during a ritual offering. The victim, Sanjay Bhoir, was using a railway bridge to reach work due to weather-induced boat service suspension. Despite medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.
In a tragic turn of events, a 31-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a coconut carelessly thrown from a passing train in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Officials reported that the coconut, part of a ritual offering known as 'Nirmalya,' was thrown into the creek from the train on Saturday morning.
The victim, identified as Sanjay Dattaram Bhoir, was traversing the railway bridge as an alternative route to reach work, due to disrupted boat services amid severe weather conditions. The coconut struck him fatally between the ear and eye, leading to immediate emergency medical attention.
Bhoir was initially taken to a private hospital in Vasai and later moved to JJ Hospital in Mumbai as his condition worsened. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Bhoir died from his injuries, highlighting the dangers of careless ritual practices near public transportation routes.
