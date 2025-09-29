Farewell to 'King Giorgio': Armani's Final Runway Tribute

Italian fashion powerhouse Giorgio Armani paid tribute to its late founder with a final collection showcased at the historic Brera art museum in Milan.

Dubbed 'King Giorgio' by the fashion world, Armani passed away at 91 earlier this month. His last collection was transformed into a homage during the brand's 50th anniversary show.

Notable guests, such as Richard Gere and Cate Blanchett, attended the event held in the museum's cloister, illuminated by lanterns. Models paraded in light, fluid designs accompanied by live piano music from composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Entitled "Pantelleria, Milan," the collection used a palette from grey to dark green, representing places significant to Armani. This collection marks the close of a pivotal era for the brand, as stated in press notes.

Agnese Zogla, Armani's favored model, concluded the show while Armani's niece, Silvana, and business partner, Leo Dell'Orco, received applause. Director Spike Lee and actress Cate Blanchett praised Armani's philanthropy alongside his design prowess.

The showcase wrapped up Milan Fashion Week, paving the way for the Paris leg of the fashion circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)