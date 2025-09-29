Left Menu

Farewell to 'King Giorgio': Armani's Final Runway Tribute

The final collection overseen by Giorgio Armani debuted at Milan's Brera art museum. It marked a tribute to 'King Giorgio' who passed away at 91. The show celebrated Armani’s 50-year legacy, drawing stars like Richard Gere and Cate Blanchett and featuring outfits inspired by key locations in Armani's life.

Giorgio Armani
Italian fashion powerhouse Giorgio Armani paid tribute to its late founder with a final collection showcased at the historic Brera art museum in Milan.

Dubbed 'King Giorgio' by the fashion world, Armani passed away at 91 earlier this month. His last collection was transformed into a homage during the brand's 50th anniversary show.

Notable guests, such as Richard Gere and Cate Blanchett, attended the event held in the museum's cloister, illuminated by lanterns. Models paraded in light, fluid designs accompanied by live piano music from composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Entitled "Pantelleria, Milan," the collection used a palette from grey to dark green, representing places significant to Armani. This collection marks the close of a pivotal era for the brand, as stated in press notes.

Agnese Zogla, Armani's favored model, concluded the show while Armani's niece, Silvana, and business partner, Leo Dell'Orco, received applause. Director Spike Lee and actress Cate Blanchett praised Armani's philanthropy alongside his design prowess.

The showcase wrapped up Milan Fashion Week, paving the way for the Paris leg of the fashion circuit.

