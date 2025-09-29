Igniting Minds: TEDxKnowledgeum Academy Fires Up Bengaluru

The TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025 event, a hub of inspiration and dialogue, concluded on September 27th in Bengaluru. Held at Knowledgeum Academy, the gathering featured 14 compelling speakers who shared transformative ideas under the overarching theme "Visible. Possible."

Supported by the JAIN Group, the event attracted a diverse audience, including learners, parents, educators, and professionals. By connecting local experiences to global conversations, TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025 highlighted the power of stories and innovation in topics ranging from cancer diagnostics to entrepreneurship.

Founder of Knowledgeum, Ms. Aparna Prasad, emphasized the event's significance in sparking change, stating, "Platforms like TEDx offer young people the chance to translate ideas into action." By integrating storytelling with scientific insights, the event aimed to inspire the next generation to lead and innovate responsibly.