Igniting Minds: TEDxKnowledgeum Academy Fires Up Bengaluru
TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025, held in Bengaluru on September 27th, brought together 14 diverse speakers under the theme “Visible. Possible.” The event, aimed at young audiences, featured discussions on global and local issues, combining storytelling and science to inspire action and change among youth.
The TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025 event, a hub of inspiration and dialogue, concluded on September 27th in Bengaluru. Held at Knowledgeum Academy, the gathering featured 14 compelling speakers who shared transformative ideas under the overarching theme "Visible. Possible."
Supported by the JAIN Group, the event attracted a diverse audience, including learners, parents, educators, and professionals. By connecting local experiences to global conversations, TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025 highlighted the power of stories and innovation in topics ranging from cancer diagnostics to entrepreneurship.
Founder of Knowledgeum, Ms. Aparna Prasad, emphasized the event's significance in sparking change, stating, "Platforms like TEDx offer young people the chance to translate ideas into action." By integrating storytelling with scientific insights, the event aimed to inspire the next generation to lead and innovate responsibly.
ALSO READ
Top Financial Stories: Youth Employment, OxyChem Sale, Drone Ban
Rachel Reeves' Bold Promise to Combat Youth Unemployment
Harnessing Innovation: Former HP CM Dhumal's Insights on IPR
World Food India 2025: A Catalyst for Global Food Innovation
Kondareddypally: A Beacon of Solar Innovation in South India