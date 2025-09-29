Conspiracy or Drama? The Mysterious Case of Sabarimala's Missing Gold Pedestal

In a complex turn of events, Kerala's Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) have raised allegations of a conspiracy surrounding the disappearance of a gold-coated pedestal from the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala. The pedestal was eventually recovered from a sponsor's relative's residence.

The Minister accused sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty of orchestrating a 'drama' to suggest the peedam was missing, implying deeper sinister motives. The incident came to light following a High Court probe into the reduced weight of the gold-clad plates, prompting further investigation.

TDB President P S Prasanth welcomed the recovery but criticized Potty for misleading the public. Potty denied ill intentions, claiming ignorance about the pedestal's location until media reports surfaced. The authorities continue to investigate the true nature of the allegations.

