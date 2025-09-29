Left Menu

Pursuing Justice: Assam's MLAT Bid in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Case

The Assam government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore regarding singer Zubeen Garg's drowning death. This move aims to secure cooperation from Singaporean authorities, aiding an ongoing investigation led by a Special Investigation Team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:23 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to activate the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore, as part of efforts to seek justice for singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically drowned there. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this request on Monday.

Chief Minister Sarma explained that invoking the treaty with Singapore would provide full cooperation from authorities there, allowing access to case details. It would also offer assistance in bringing back the accused to face justice.

The investigation into Zubeen Garg's death is being led by a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), under Special DGP M P Gupta. Furthermore, Assam Police officials are expected to travel to Singapore after necessary formalities are completed, to aid in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

