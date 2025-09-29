Viksit Bharat Run: A Celebration of Culture and Commitment in the UK

The Indian High Commission in London celebrated Sewa Parv 2025 with 'Viksit Bharat Run' events across the UK, embodying the principles of service, creativity, and cultural pride. These events rallied community members around the notion of cultural allegiance and unity in diversity.

Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, inaugurated the event in Harrow, northwest London, with an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' pledge, urging Indians worldwide to cherish and uphold their cultural heritage. A ceremonial tree planting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative followed, symbolizing sustainability and green consciousness.

The celebrations extended throughout the UK, with new participation from the Consulate General in Manchester, echoing India's development narrative. Activities included cultural festivities with traditional performances and reaffirmation of commitments to India's vision for the future, all in partnership with local Indian community groups and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)