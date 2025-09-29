Cultural Bridges: Diplomats Embrace Kolkata's Durga Puja

On World Tourism Day, the historic lanes of North Kolkata came alive as diplomats from various countries immersed themselves in the Chaltabagan Durga Puja's cultural celebration. Organized by Sundeep Bhutoria, the event highlighted the festival's spirit, blending heritage and community in a vibrant display of Bengal's cultural narrative.

The international delegation, hailing from nations such as the UK, Italy, and Guatemala, was warmly welcomed as guests of honor. They experienced the unique charm of Kolkata's heritage through its pandals, each meticulously crafted around themes like the 'Evolution of Bengali Language' and 'Mool' (Roots). The festival won the prestigious Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025 Award for its artistic presentation.

Diplomats shared their heartfelt admiration, noting the city's dedication to preserving cultural spaces amidst urban change. The initiative aimed to share Kolkata's living cultural archive with the world, reaffirming the enduring connections between community roots and evolving modern landscapes.