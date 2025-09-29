Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: Diplomats Embrace Kolkata's Durga Puja

On World Tourism Day, Sundeep Bhutoria hosted international diplomats at the Chaltabagan Durga Puja in Kolkata, showcasing the festival's cultural grandeur. The event highlighted the architectural charm of old Kolkata, winning the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025 Award. This gathering underscored the city's rich heritage and communal spirit.

Updated: 29-09-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Tourism Day, the historic lanes of North Kolkata came alive as diplomats from various countries immersed themselves in the Chaltabagan Durga Puja's cultural celebration. Organized by Sundeep Bhutoria, the event highlighted the festival's spirit, blending heritage and community in a vibrant display of Bengal's cultural narrative.

The international delegation, hailing from nations such as the UK, Italy, and Guatemala, was warmly welcomed as guests of honor. They experienced the unique charm of Kolkata's heritage through its pandals, each meticulously crafted around themes like the 'Evolution of Bengali Language' and 'Mool' (Roots). The festival won the prestigious Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025 Award for its artistic presentation.

Diplomats shared their heartfelt admiration, noting the city's dedication to preserving cultural spaces amidst urban change. The initiative aimed to share Kolkata's living cultural archive with the world, reaffirming the enduring connections between community roots and evolving modern landscapes.

