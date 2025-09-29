Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Bids Farewell to Beloved Bulldog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his cherished bulldog Roscoe, who passed due to pneumonia complications. Hamilton, who missed significant events to be with Roscoe, shared his emotional tribute online, marking the bulldog's impactful presence in his life and the Formula One paddock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:54 IST
Lewis Hamilton Bids Farewell to Beloved Bulldog Roscoe
In a heartfelt social media announcement, Lewis Hamilton shared the tragic passing of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe. The dog, recognized for his own large social media following, succumbed to pneumonia after being placed in a coma. Hamilton shared this emotional news with his vast audience of 40.9 million followers on Instagram.

Hamilton revealed that he made the toughest call to put Roscoe to sleep after the pet battled heartily on life support for days. Roscoe was a constant cheerful companion alongside Hamilton during his celebrated six title-winning seasons with Mercedes, bringing joy to fans and the racing community.

With Roscoe's passing, Hamilton not only mourns his irreplaceable friend but also honors the profound impact the dog had on his life. Meanwhile, Hamilton prepares to compete in the Singapore Formula One race this week, still in pursuit of his first podium finish with Ferrari since joining in January.

