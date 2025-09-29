Left Menu

From Delhite Dreamer to Bollywood's Go-To Villain: The Journey of Manish Chaudhari

The article chronicles the journey of actor Manish Chaudhari, who transitioned from a newcomer in Delhi to a celebrated ‘urban villain’ in Bollywood. Best known for projects like 'Rocket Singh' and 'Bombay Velvet', Chaudhari shares his passion for acting, pivotal roles, and the industry’s challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:57 IST
From Delhite Dreamer to Bollywood's Go-To Villain: The Journey of Manish Chaudhari
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Chaudhari, the actor who once walked out of Delhi and into Bombay, has become synonymous with Bollywood's portrayal of the quintessential urban villain.

Renowned for his roles in films and shows like 'Rocket Singh', 'Bombay Velvet', and 'Aarya', Chaudhari reflects on his challenging beginnings in the industry. With no contacts or familiarity, the first 15 years were marked by waiting and uncertainty.

Today, at 56, he basks in the recognition his characters have gleaned, emphasizing the significance of a supportive network of directors and writers.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Sedition Case on Climate Activist in Ladakh

Controversy Erupts Over Sedition Case on Climate Activist in Ladakh

 India
2
Empowering Leaders: Bridging Science and Governance

Empowering Leaders: Bridging Science and Governance

 India
3
Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

 India
4
Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025