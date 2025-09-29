From Delhite Dreamer to Bollywood's Go-To Villain: The Journey of Manish Chaudhari

Manish Chaudhari, the actor who once walked out of Delhi and into Bombay, has become synonymous with Bollywood's portrayal of the quintessential urban villain.

Renowned for his roles in films and shows like 'Rocket Singh', 'Bombay Velvet', and 'Aarya', Chaudhari reflects on his challenging beginnings in the industry. With no contacts or familiarity, the first 15 years were marked by waiting and uncertainty.

Today, at 56, he basks in the recognition his characters have gleaned, emphasizing the significance of a supportive network of directors and writers.