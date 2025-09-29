Left Menu

Cracking Down: Inside the Telugu Film Piracy Racket

Police arrested five individuals behind a major racket distributing copyrighted films illegally, focusing on recent Telugu releases. Key players, Kumar and Amaladoss, hacked servers and used Telegram to circulate pirated HD content, causing massive financial loss to India's entertainment sector, especially the Telugu film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant bust by the cybercrime unit of the police led to the arrest of five individuals involved in the illegal distribution of copyrighted films. This illicit operation targeted recent Telugu movie releases, causing substantial financial damage to the entertainment industry.

The central figures in this piracy network were identified as Ashwani Kumar from Patna and Cyril Infant Raj Amaladoss from Tamil Nadu. Kumar, the alleged mastermind, hacked government websites, and media servers to obtain high-definition films, which he then disseminated via Telegram channels.

The piracy racket, orchestrated by Amaladoss, involved intricate coordination. He utilized dedicated servers overseas and engaged in cryptocurrency transactions to maintain secrecy. The crackdown continues as authorities aim to dismantle this extensive piracy network, which has resulted in significant monetary losses for filmmakers.

