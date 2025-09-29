Cracking Down: Inside the Telugu Film Piracy Racket

A significant bust by the cybercrime unit of the police led to the arrest of five individuals involved in the illegal distribution of copyrighted films. This illicit operation targeted recent Telugu movie releases, causing substantial financial damage to the entertainment industry.

The central figures in this piracy network were identified as Ashwani Kumar from Patna and Cyril Infant Raj Amaladoss from Tamil Nadu. Kumar, the alleged mastermind, hacked government websites, and media servers to obtain high-definition films, which he then disseminated via Telegram channels.

The piracy racket, orchestrated by Amaladoss, involved intricate coordination. He utilized dedicated servers overseas and engaged in cryptocurrency transactions to maintain secrecy. The crackdown continues as authorities aim to dismantle this extensive piracy network, which has resulted in significant monetary losses for filmmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)