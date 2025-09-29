Left Menu

Political Intrigue in Assam: Delayed Justice for Singer Zubeen Garg

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has alleged a 'deliberate delay' in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, implicating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Accusations include evidence tampering and political interference, with calls for justice overshadowed by political intrigue in BJP-governed Assam.

Updated: 29-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:33 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of intentionally delaying the investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. Gogoi claims there's a political plot hindering swift justice, pointing at evidence being tampered with due to close ties with BJP members.

Gogoi, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the delay caused by Durga Puja celebrations and the issuing of 'lookout notices' via Interpol for organizers Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma. The Congress president argued these actions are veiled attempts to protect those possibly involved in Garg's death.

The controversy deepens as accusations highlight the accused's relationships with senior BJP figures and the alleged use of Garg's popularity for political gains. Gogoi insists that Assam will see no justice for Garg unless the investigative process turns transparent and independent of political influence.

