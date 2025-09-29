Mystery Shadows Zubeen Garg's Tragic Last Moments: Seeking Justice and Answers

Garima Saikia Garg, widow of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, has called for a thorough investigation into the mysterious circumstances of her husband's death in Singapore. She expressed concerns over the negligence of those who accompanied the artist, demanding answers and accountability.

Garima questioned why those present, including his manager Siddhartha Sharma, failed to assist Zubeen, who had known medical conditions, during his final moments. She criticized the Chief Organizer of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, for the lack of necessary arrangements and medical assistance.

While dealing with personal and family obligations back home, Garima revealed that Zubeen's mobile phone remains unreturned, and she remains determined to uncover the truth. Expressing gratitude for public support, she faces the ordeal with resilience, echoing Zubeen's words of strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)