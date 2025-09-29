Left Menu

Iconic American Ice Cream Carvel Debuts in India

Unify Foodworks is set to launch the renowned American soft serve brand Carvel in India. The first outlet will open nationwide in Delhi on October 4. Founder Sumer Sethi plans expansion to 15 stores by 2026, aiming for a Rs 5-6 crore revenue target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:51 IST
Iconic American Ice Cream Carvel Debuts in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unify Foodworks is poised to introduce the iconic American soft serve ice cream brand, Carvel, to the Indian market. The inaugural retail outlet is slated to open in the heart of the nation's capital, Connaught Place, on October 4.

Founded by Tom Carvel in New York in 1934, Carvel is celebrated for its distinctively smooth and light-textured frozen dessert. Unify Foodworks aims to capture the Indian palate by setting up an initial production facility in Uttarakhand.

Sumer Sethi, the founder of Unify, unveiled ambitious expansion plans with an aim to establish at least 15 outlets across Delhi-NCR and major metropolises by March 2026. Sethi forecasts that the venture will generate revenue between Rs 5-6 crore by the end of the fiscal year.

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Eyes Japan Open Glory After Thrilling Semifinal Comeback

Alcaraz Eyes Japan Open Glory After Thrilling Semifinal Comeback

 Japan
2
Haryana Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage to Pakistan

Haryana Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage to Pakistan

 India
3
NIA Seeks Passport Impoundment in Elgar Parishad Case

NIA Seeks Passport Impoundment in Elgar Parishad Case

 India
4
Shashi Tharoor Urges Air India to Prioritize Kerala Travel Needs

Shashi Tharoor Urges Air India to Prioritize Kerala Travel Needs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025