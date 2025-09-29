Iconic American Ice Cream Carvel Debuts in India

Unify Foodworks is poised to introduce the iconic American soft serve ice cream brand, Carvel, to the Indian market. The inaugural retail outlet is slated to open in the heart of the nation's capital, Connaught Place, on October 4.

Founded by Tom Carvel in New York in 1934, Carvel is celebrated for its distinctively smooth and light-textured frozen dessert. Unify Foodworks aims to capture the Indian palate by setting up an initial production facility in Uttarakhand.

Sumer Sethi, the founder of Unify, unveiled ambitious expansion plans with an aim to establish at least 15 outlets across Delhi-NCR and major metropolises by March 2026. Sethi forecasts that the venture will generate revenue between Rs 5-6 crore by the end of the fiscal year.