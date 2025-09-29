Building a Unified India: The Role of Panch Pran
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reiterated the significance of PM Modi's 'Panch Pran' in achieving a developed India. Speaking at the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, he emphasized unity and cultural exchange as key to national progress, urging citizens to embrace these guiding principles.
In a clarion call for unity and development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran' as the cornerstone for a prosperous India. Addressing participants at the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, he advocated for cultural exchange as a means to fortify national integration.
The week-long event, which commenced on September 25 in Lucknow, brought together 200 youth from various Indian states. Adityanath underscored the importance of transcending regional and cultural differences to bolster the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' aligning with the prime minister's vision for a developed nation.
The Chief Minister urged participants to observe development projects such as the Lucknow Metro and Ayodhya's transformation, drawing lessons from these advancements. He emphasized that realizing an advanced India necessitates every citizen's commitment to the five guiding principles embodied in the 'Panch Pran', encompassing national pride, self-reliance, respect for defense personnel, social unity, and fulfilling civic duties.
