Delhi's Grand Chhath Celebrations: Reviving Traditions Along Yamuna

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans for an elaborate Chhath Puja celebration, reviving traditional festivities along the Yamuna riverbanks. Despite a ban on river immersion, the Delhi government ensures arrangements at temporary ghats. The initiative aims to celebrate without obstructions while accommodating Purvanchali traditions and ensuring safety and cleanliness.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced grand plans for Chhath Puja celebrations this year, making extensive preparations for the festival along the Yamuna riverbanks. Despite existing bans on river immersion, arrangements for temporary ghats are set to facilitate traditional festivities.

Highlighting the cultural significance, Gupta affirmed that the celebrations would cater to the city's substantial Purvanchali population without obstruction. 'Our priority is a safe, clean, and organized festival,' she stated after reviewing progress with key officials.

The government has ensured robust safety, traffic management, and public facilities at 929 designated sites across the city. Lighting and cleanliness efforts are intensified to support the week-long celebration, which holds significant cultural importance for Delhi's Eastern UP and Bihar communities.

