Pop Mart's Art Toy Triumph: Labubu's Global Domination

Pop Mart, a Chinese art toy company, has become more valuable than global toy giants by capitalizing on the success of its character, Labubu. By borrowing strategies from Disney, Pop Mart aims to expand its IP into content and theme parks despite growing competition in the art toy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 06:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pop Mart, a leading Chinese art toy company, has surpassed major global players in valuation, driven by the immense popularity of its character, Labubu. According to Executive Director Si De, Pop Mart is leveraging Disney's long-term IP strategy to transform Labubu's instant success into a lasting franchise.

Despite analysts' concerns regarding Pop Mart's dependence on Labubu, the company plans to expand its IP through content creation, theme parks, and strategic collaborations, much like Disney's approach with characters such as Mickey Mouse. Pop Mart's shares have surged, showcasing the art toy market's potential in China, expected to generate over 120 billion yuan in revenue this year.

The company's 'blind box' retail strategy and focus on appealing to young women have been crucial to its success. As the art toy industry experiences rapid growth, competitors like 52 Toys and Miniso are following Pop Mart's lead in original IP development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

