Forevermark Shines in India with Debut Flagship Store
Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, under De Beers Group, launched its flagship store in New Delhi, marking its debut in India. The launch featured a two-day celebration, unveiling new collections and a brand philosophy that encourages women to celebrate their individuality. The store combines modern design with timeless elegance.
Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, part of De Beers Group, has officially launched as a jewellery brand with its flagship store opening in New Delhi, India. The debut marks a significant milestone, blending global heritage with modern design to offer discerning consumers a taste of discreet luxury through its collections.
The launch was celebrated with a two-day event showcasing Forevermark's contemporary designs and bold vision to influencers, fashion icons, and jewellery enthusiasts. Guests experienced a unique blend of music, art, and fashion, culminating in a runway show headlined by Mira Kapoor, celebrated for her embodiment of modern individuality.
Leaders from De Beers, including CEO Shweta Harit, expressed excitement at the brand's launch in India, emphasizing the philosophy "This One's For Me" which focuses on women's self-celebration. The Forevermark store promises an unparalleled luxury experience, merging international design aesthetics with the personal, meaningful exquisite craft of diamond jewellery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
