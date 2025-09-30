Music Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 11 Years for Shocking Conviction

Prosecutors have requested a New York federal judge to sentence music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs to over 11 years in prison, as he awaits sentencing for prostitution-related charges.

His conviction has uncovered a pattern of violence and coercion towards women, with accusers detailing traumatic experiences during his so-called 'freak-offs'.

Prosecutors argue that Combs, who remains detained, poses a flight risk, while his defense suggests personal reform during imprisonment. The music mogul's sentencing is anticipated this Friday.