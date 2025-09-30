Left Menu

Music Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 11 Years for Shocking Conviction

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing over 11 years in prison following his conviction on prostitution-related charges. Prosecutors emphasize the gravity of his crimes, which include coercing women into sex acts and violence. Combs has remained jailed and claims personal transformation during incarceration. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:18 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Prosecutors have requested a New York federal judge to sentence music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs to over 11 years in prison, as he awaits sentencing for prostitution-related charges.

His conviction has uncovered a pattern of violence and coercion towards women, with accusers detailing traumatic experiences during his so-called 'freak-offs'.

Prosecutors argue that Combs, who remains detained, poses a flight risk, while his defense suggests personal reform during imprisonment. The music mogul's sentencing is anticipated this Friday.

