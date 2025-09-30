Bengal's 2025 Durga Puja Economy Rebounds to Rs 50,000 Cr
West Bengal's Durga Puja economy has rebounded in 2025, showing an impressive 10-15% growth, thanks to significant stakeholder engagement. The region's cultural festivities are now valued at approximately Rs 46,000–50,000 crore, following a downturn in the previous year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Durga Puja celebrations have experienced a significant economic resurgence in 2025, with the overall value expanding by an impressive 10-15% compared to the previous year.
Reports indicate the festival's economy has now reached an estimated Rs 46,000-50,000 crore, showcasing its vital role in the region's financial landscape.
This growth marks a remarkable recovery from the downturn faced last year, highlighting the enduring significance of cultural festivities in fueling local economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Durga Puja
- West Bengal
- economy
- 2025
- growth
- festival
- rebounds
- cultural
- stakeholders
- Rs 50
- 000 crore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gomti Book Festival 2025: Record Attendance and Sales Mark a Literary Triumph
John Mayer's India Debut: A Cultural Milestone
Sudan's National Museum: A Cultural Heritage Amidst Ruins
Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2026: A Celebration of Local Artistry
Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions