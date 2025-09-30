Bengal's 2025 Durga Puja Economy Rebounds to Rs 50,000 Cr

West Bengal's Durga Puja celebrations have experienced a significant economic resurgence in 2025, with the overall value expanding by an impressive 10-15% compared to the previous year.

Reports indicate the festival's economy has now reached an estimated Rs 46,000-50,000 crore, showcasing its vital role in the region's financial landscape.

This growth marks a remarkable recovery from the downturn faced last year, highlighting the enduring significance of cultural festivities in fueling local economies.

