Bengal's 2025 Durga Puja Economy Rebounds to Rs 50,000 Cr

West Bengal's Durga Puja economy has rebounded in 2025, showing an impressive 10-15% growth, thanks to significant stakeholder engagement. The region's cultural festivities are now valued at approximately Rs 46,000–50,000 crore, following a downturn in the previous year.

Updated: 30-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:32 IST
West Bengal's Durga Puja celebrations have experienced a significant economic resurgence in 2025, with the overall value expanding by an impressive 10-15% compared to the previous year.

Reports indicate the festival's economy has now reached an estimated Rs 46,000-50,000 crore, showcasing its vital role in the region's financial landscape.

This growth marks a remarkable recovery from the downturn faced last year, highlighting the enduring significance of cultural festivities in fueling local economies.

