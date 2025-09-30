Left Menu

Gilded Traditions: Securing Kolkata's Gold-Adorned Durga Idols

In Kolkata, police have increased security at ancestral mansions where Goddess Durga idols are decorated with gold jewelry, which attracts large crowds. Armed officers and CCTV cameras are used to protect the valuable ornaments and ensure public safety during the festivities.

Kolkata's police force has heightened security measures at historical mansions displaying opulent gold-adorned idols of Goddess Durga. These displays, visited by thousands of devotees daily, necessitate increased vigilance to safeguard the valuable ornaments from potential threats, as confirmed by police sources on Tuesday.

Among the secured sites are notable mansions such as the Savarna Roychowdhury house, Shobhabazar Rajbari, and others. To counteract security concerns raised by the display of wealth at these venues, Kolkata Police have deployed armed personnel to each location, with stricter arrangements in more vulnerable areas.

Security measures include rifle-armed constables and officers carrying service pistols, with additional camera surveillance linked to the Kolkata Police headquarters. This comes as part of a broader strategy involving 10,000-15,000 officers across West Bengal to maintain public safety during the widely celebrated Durga Puja.

