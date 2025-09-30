Left Menu

Nepal's Divine Ritual: A New Kumari Ascends as Living Goddess

Aryatara Shakya, a two-year-old girl, has become Nepal's new Kumari, a living goddess revered by Hindus and Buddhists. She was paraded in Kathmandu during the Dashain festival. Kumaris live sequestered lives and are worshipped until puberty. The tradition is evolving, including educational opportunities for the Kumari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:40 IST
Aryatara Shakya, just two years and eight months old, has been ushered into a life of reverence as Nepal's new Kumari, or living goddess. On Tuesday, her family ceremoniously carried her from their home to the temple palace in Kathmandu during the Dashain festival, one of Nepal's most significant Hindu celebrations.

Chosen to replace the incumbent Kumari who must retire upon reaching puberty, Aryatara was paraded alongside family and eager devotees through the streets. Adorned in traditional red attire and anointed with a 'third eye' on her forehead, she received deep respects and gifts of flowers and money during the procession.

While revered as a goddess, Aryatara will lead a sequestered life within the temple, making rare public appearances. Educational opportunities are evolving for the Kumari, with private tutoring now accessible. However, the tradition is not without challenges; former Kumaris often face difficulties transitioning to ordinary life after their divine role ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

