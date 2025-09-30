Nepal's Divine Ritual: A New Kumari Ascends as Living Goddess

Aryatara Shakya, just two years and eight months old, has been ushered into a life of reverence as Nepal's new Kumari, or living goddess. On Tuesday, her family ceremoniously carried her from their home to the temple palace in Kathmandu during the Dashain festival, one of Nepal's most significant Hindu celebrations.

Chosen to replace the incumbent Kumari who must retire upon reaching puberty, Aryatara was paraded alongside family and eager devotees through the streets. Adorned in traditional red attire and anointed with a 'third eye' on her forehead, she received deep respects and gifts of flowers and money during the procession.

While revered as a goddess, Aryatara will lead a sequestered life within the temple, making rare public appearances. Educational opportunities are evolving for the Kumari, with private tutoring now accessible. However, the tradition is not without challenges; former Kumaris often face difficulties transitioning to ordinary life after their divine role ends.

