International Investigation Launched into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Central Government's move to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, aiming to facilitate cooperation in the probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stepped in following Assam's request, aiming to expedite legal assistance from Singaporean authorities. This action ensures that the case registered by Assam Police garners requisite support from Singapore.

An SIT has been deployed, led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta, while notices are served to those at the North East India Festival, where Garg was an ambassador. The tragic incident occurred after a yacht trip, leading to extensive legal actions.