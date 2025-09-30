Left Menu

International Investigation Launched into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

The Assam government has initiated the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore to investigate singer Zubeen Garg's drowning in Singapore. An SIT is formed to lead the inquiry, and notices have been issued to individuals involved in the North East India Festival. Over 60 FIRs have been lodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:09 IST
International Investigation Launched into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Central Government's move to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, aiming to facilitate cooperation in the probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stepped in following Assam's request, aiming to expedite legal assistance from Singaporean authorities. This action ensures that the case registered by Assam Police garners requisite support from Singapore.

An SIT has been deployed, led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta, while notices are served to those at the North East India Festival, where Garg was an ambassador. The tragic incident occurred after a yacht trip, leading to extensive legal actions.

TRENDING

1
Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

 India
2
Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

 India
3
Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

 India
4
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025