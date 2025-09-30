Breaking Barriers: Lumina Datamatics Named a Top Workplace for Women
Lumina Datamatics has been recognized as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces for Women 2025-26 by Marksmen Daily. The award celebrates the company's commitment to an inclusive and empowering environment. With 48% of its workforce being women, Lumina Datamatics excels in equitable pay, career advancement, and work-life balance.
Lumina Datamatics has received prestigious recognition as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces for Women 2025–26. The accolade was awarded by Marksmen Daily during the 2nd Edition of the Most Preferred Workplaces in IT, ITES & Women Awards 2025–26, held at Novotel Mumbai on September 26, 2025.
This honor emphasizes Lumina Datamatics' commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace. Key evaluation criteria included equitable pay, career advancement opportunities, a safe and inclusive work environment, leadership representation, and work-life balance.
Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO of Lumina Datamatics, noted that this recognition is a testament to the company's diverse culture and innovative environment, underscoring its commitment to talent nurturing and global contributions.
