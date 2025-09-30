Youth as Catalysts for Change: Sinha's Call to Action

In an inspiring address to school and college students, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha cautioned against 'divisive forces' seeking to destabilize India, urging young minds to focus on nation-building and societal progress.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang' event in Jammu, Sinha commended the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and encouraged them to be catalysts for change. He emphasized the importance of harnessing technological advancements, like artificial intelligence, to contribute to a developed nation.

Stressing the responsibility of the younger generation, Sinha encouraged leadership and innovation, urging youth to protect cultural values and strive for societal growth. He also called for the continuation of initiatives such as 'Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang' to further student engagement and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)