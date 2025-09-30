Left Menu

Youth as Catalysts for Change: Sinha's Call to Action

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addressed students, urging them to resist divisive forces and focus on nation-building. Highlighting the potential of the youth, Sinha emphasized their role in shaping India's future through cultural preservation, innovation, and technology. He called for continued initiatives to support student engagement and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:18 IST
Youth as Catalysts for Change: Sinha's Call to Action
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring address to school and college students, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha cautioned against 'divisive forces' seeking to destabilize India, urging young minds to focus on nation-building and societal progress.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang' event in Jammu, Sinha commended the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and encouraged them to be catalysts for change. He emphasized the importance of harnessing technological advancements, like artificial intelligence, to contribute to a developed nation.

Stressing the responsibility of the younger generation, Sinha encouraged leadership and innovation, urging youth to protect cultural values and strive for societal growth. He also called for the continuation of initiatives such as 'Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang' to further student engagement and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

 India
2
Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

 India
3
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

 Global
4
Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025