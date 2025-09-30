Hollywood's Tariff Twist: Impact on Indian Cinema

Hollywood and the global film industry face uncertainty as US President Donald Trump announces a potential 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States. The move, aimed at reviving domestic film production and employment, could have significant implications for international films, including those from India.

Shibasish Sarkar, president of the Producers Guild of India, urged a cautious approach as details of the policy remain unclear. Sarkar noted the importance of understanding the tariff's exact scope and potential effects, particularly on films produced and released abroad.

Concerns mount among distributors and exhibitors, who fear higher ticket prices could deter audiences, especially in significant markets like the US, crucial for Tamil and Telugu cinema. Industry leaders await concrete policy details to better assess its overall impact on the global film landscape.