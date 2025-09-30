Left Menu

Hollywood's Tariff Twist: Impact on Indian Cinema

US President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariff on non-US films raises concerns within the Indian film industry. While industry leaders remain cautious, they highlight potential impacts on ticket prices and revenue, particularly in the US market. The policy's details and implementation remain vague, awaiting further clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:31 IST
Hollywood's Tariff Twist: Impact on Indian Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood and the global film industry face uncertainty as US President Donald Trump announces a potential 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States. The move, aimed at reviving domestic film production and employment, could have significant implications for international films, including those from India.

Shibasish Sarkar, president of the Producers Guild of India, urged a cautious approach as details of the policy remain unclear. Sarkar noted the importance of understanding the tariff's exact scope and potential effects, particularly on films produced and released abroad.

Concerns mount among distributors and exhibitors, who fear higher ticket prices could deter audiences, especially in significant markets like the US, crucial for Tamil and Telugu cinema. Industry leaders await concrete policy details to better assess its overall impact on the global film landscape.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

 India
2
Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

 India
3
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

 Global
4
Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025