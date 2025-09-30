Call for Justice: Untimely Death of Iconic Artist Zubeen Garg
Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has called for an urgent investigation into the tragic death of musician Zubeen Garg. Gogoi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transparency and oversight by PM's office to ensure a fair probe. The incident has sparked wide public concern and demand for justice.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to seek justice for the late Zubeen Garg, Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pleading for a transparent probe into the artist's tragic demise. Gogoi emphasized the necessity of PMO's oversight for a credible investigation.
Allegations have also been made against the Assam administration for its perceived leniency towards the accused, risking evidence tampering. Gogoi stressed that protection for civil society and protestors is essential as public unrest grows over the lack of swift legal action.
Despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), there is frustration over the delay in arresting the accused. Meanwhile, the artistic genius of Zubeen Garg continues to unite and be celebrated by millions, even as questions linger around the circumstances of his death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
