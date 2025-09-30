Taj Lalit Bagh: A New Jewel in Udaipur's Crown

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has officially opened a new 155-room property, the Taj Lalit Bagh, in the culturally rich city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The iconic Taj brand, which has been a cornerstone of Udaipur's hospitality scene for over 50 years, is bolstering the city's global tourism appeal. IHCL's Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, emphasized the move as a testament to the company's enduring commitment to preserving and showcasing Udaipur's storied heritage.

With four properties already enriching Udaipur's landscape, this latest addition not only reinforces Taj's luxury portfolio but also underscores the company's dedication to the region and its vibrant cultural legacy.