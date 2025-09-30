Left Menu

Taj Lalit Bagh: A New Jewel in Udaipur's Crown

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd has inaugurated Taj Lalit Bagh, a luxury hotel in Udaipur, enhancing the city's status on the global tourism map. With a significant presence in Udaipur, IHCL continues to demonstrate its commitment to the region's heritage and expanding hospitality sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:05 IST
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has officially opened a new 155-room property, the Taj Lalit Bagh, in the culturally rich city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The iconic Taj brand, which has been a cornerstone of Udaipur's hospitality scene for over 50 years, is bolstering the city's global tourism appeal. IHCL's Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, emphasized the move as a testament to the company's enduring commitment to preserving and showcasing Udaipur's storied heritage.

With four properties already enriching Udaipur's landscape, this latest addition not only reinforces Taj's luxury portfolio but also underscores the company's dedication to the region and its vibrant cultural legacy.

