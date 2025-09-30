Left Menu

Inquiry Demanded: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Questions

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raised questions about denied permissions for a larger venue at actor Vijay's rally, where a stampede claimed 41 lives. He highlighted venue and electricity failures. Anurag Thakur suggested a Supreme Court inquiry. MPs assessed the tragedy's causes, including forced venue restrictions and infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:25 IST
Inquiry Demanded: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, part of the NDA team convened to investigate the tragic events at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, questioned local authorities about the denial of a larger venue.

Despite organizers requesting space for 10,000 people, they were constrained to a 5,000-capacity ground. Surya criticized the failure to provide backup arrangements for the event, which left 41 dead.

Anurag Thakur, also on the team, proposed a Supreme Court inquiry. The delegation, comprising eight MPs led by Hema Malini, sought to understand the circumstances leading to the devastating stampede.

