Inquiry Demanded: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Questions

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, part of the NDA team convened to investigate the tragic events at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, questioned local authorities about the denial of a larger venue.

Despite organizers requesting space for 10,000 people, they were constrained to a 5,000-capacity ground. Surya criticized the failure to provide backup arrangements for the event, which left 41 dead.

Anurag Thakur, also on the team, proposed a Supreme Court inquiry. The delegation, comprising eight MPs led by Hema Malini, sought to understand the circumstances leading to the devastating stampede.