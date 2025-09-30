Inquiry Demanded: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Questions
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raised questions about denied permissions for a larger venue at actor Vijay's rally, where a stampede claimed 41 lives. He highlighted venue and electricity failures. Anurag Thakur suggested a Supreme Court inquiry. MPs assessed the tragedy's causes, including forced venue restrictions and infrastructure issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, part of the NDA team convened to investigate the tragic events at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, questioned local authorities about the denial of a larger venue.
Despite organizers requesting space for 10,000 people, they were constrained to a 5,000-capacity ground. Surya criticized the failure to provide backup arrangements for the event, which left 41 dead.
Anurag Thakur, also on the team, proposed a Supreme Court inquiry. The delegation, comprising eight MPs led by Hema Malini, sought to understand the circumstances leading to the devastating stampede.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Dispute: BJP Criticizes Congress over 2008 Mumbai Attack Remarks
IYC Condemns Death Threat to Rahul Gandhi, Accuses BJP of Hate Politics
VP Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute to Late BJP Stalwart VK Malhotra
Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: Pillar of Delhi BJP Passes Away
AAP Slams BJP Over Delhi Drainage Fiasco Amid Heavy Rains