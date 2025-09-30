A Tribute to Zubeen Garg: World Cup Opener Blends Grief and Celebration
The 14th Women's World Cup opened with a tribute to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the ACA Barsapara Stadium. The ceremony featured singer Shreya Ghosal performing in honor of Garg, who passed away last month. The event also celebrated Indian women's cricket, honoring past legends.
The 14th Women's World Cup kicked off at the ACA Barsapara Stadium with a poignant tribute to Assam's cherished cultural figure, Zubeen Garg. The opening ceremony combined celebration and mourning, capturing the dual spirit of the occasion.
In the mid-innings break of the India-Sri Lanka match, Bollywood singer Shreya Ghosal delivered a moving 13-minute performance dedicated to Zubeen. Her medley of his hits and the World Cup theme song, 'Bring It Home,' resonated with the crowd of over 25,000 fans. Emotional chants of "Joy Zubeen Da!" filled the stadium, along with banners celebrating Garg, who passed away unexpectedly on September 19.
The ceremony reached an emotional climax when Shreya concluded with Zubeen's iconic "Mayabini Ratir Bukut," a song he had hoped fans would sing in his memory. Fireworks added a celebratory touch to the touching homage. The Assam Cricket Association crafted the event to blend the festivities of Durga Puja with the state's mourning. BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia highlighted the contrast, with the environment embracing both Zubeen's memory and the joyous festival season.
