Garba Disrupted: Egg-Throwing Incident Sparks Outrage in Thane
A Garba event in Thane was disrupted when a resident allegedly threw eggs from an upper floor, leading to complaints and demands for legal action. The suspect reportedly tried to halt the event due to noise complaints. Authorities are investigating the incident with additional police security in place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A Garba celebration in a Thane housing society faced disruption after eggs were allegedly thrown from an upper floor, causing uproar among attendees, police reported on Wednesday.
A fellow resident of the complex is under investigation as the prime suspect in this disruptive act, occurring late Tuesday night as the cultural event was underway.
The individual, said to have been trying to halt the celebration over noise issues, was seen on the grounds measuring noise levels prior to the incident and had contacted police multiple times seeking intervention, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Garba
- Thane
- eggs
- disruption
- housing society
- police
- suspect
- celebration
- noise complaint
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ala Hazrat family decries 'police excesses' in Bareilly, demands a stop on arrests of Muslims
Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security
Daring Dawn Shootout: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Delhi
Arrested festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma remanded to 14 days' police custody: Police.
Honoring Assam's Brave Police: Commitment to Safety and Welfare