Garba Disrupted: Egg-Throwing Incident Sparks Outrage in Thane

A Garba celebration in a Thane housing society faced disruption after eggs were allegedly thrown from an upper floor, causing uproar among attendees, police reported on Wednesday.

A fellow resident of the complex is under investigation as the prime suspect in this disruptive act, occurring late Tuesday night as the cultural event was underway.

The individual, said to have been trying to halt the celebration over noise issues, was seen on the grounds measuring noise levels prior to the incident and had contacted police multiple times seeking intervention, according to officials.

