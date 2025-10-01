Trump's Tariff Shock Waves: U.S. Film Industry at a Crossroads

President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-made films may significantly reshape the U.S. film market, particularly impacting Indian cinema. Industry insiders suggest the move could elevate ticket prices, though the domestic market remains the primary revenue source for Indian films.

Leading figures like Shibasish Sarkar from the Producers Guild of India advised caution, expressing hopes that the tariff would not affect non-U.S. films. With the U.S. market being substantial for Tamil and Telugu films, a tariff could influence these sectors notably more than Hindi films.

Until details of the tariff are disclosed, uncertainty prevails. Industry voices like Akshay Rathi and Himanshu Mehra emphasize the importance of strategic pricing to balance consumer participation and suggest that the full scope of the tariff's application remains to be understood, especially concerning streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)