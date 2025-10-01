Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: RSS's Impact and Dedication to Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in nation-building as he released a commemorative postal stamp marking its 100-year journey. Modi emphasized the RSS's commitment to unity and service to society, recalling its historic parade participation and its strong foundational principles.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the unwavering dedication of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to nation-building during an event commemorating its 100-year anniversary. At the ceremony, PM Modi released a special postal stamp as a tribute to the organization's enduring contributions.

Recalling the significant participation of RSS volunteers in the 1963 Republic Day parade, Modi emphasized that the organization has continuously prioritized national unity and service since its inception. He asserted that despite challenges, the RSS remains strong in its mission to foster cultural awareness and social responsibility.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS was designed as a volunteer-based organization devoted to instilling discipline and empowering citizens. Modi's own history as an RSS 'pracharak' further connects him to the group that inspires the ideology of his political party, the BJP.

