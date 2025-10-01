Champions of Change: Unveiling the 2025 Right Livelihood Laureates

In a world where authoritarianism and division are on the rise, the 2025 Right Livelihood Award celebrates activists leading the charge for change. Recipients from Sudan, Myanmar, the Pacific Islands, and Taiwan are recognized for their efforts in advancing democracy, climate justice, and mutual aid in crisis-torn regions.

The award, often viewed as an alternative to the Nobel Prizes, shines a spotlight on innovative leaders. The Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change and Julian Aguon are lauded for bringing climate issues to global courts. Myanmar's Justice for Myanmar is honored for exposing military corruption. Audrey Tang from Taiwan receives recognition for advancing digital technology for public empowerment.

The Emergency Response Rooms network in Sudan is celebrated for sustaining communities amid war and state collapse. This year's laureates exemplify the power of collective action, showing that a more just and hopeful future is within reach, as emphasized by Ole von Uexkull, the foundation's executive director.

(With inputs from agencies.)