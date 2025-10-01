Left Menu

Navratri Pilgrimage: A Spiritual Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple

Over 1.70 lakh devotees visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri, with chants of 'Jai Mata Di' resonating across Katra. Despite past disruptions, the pilgrimage continues smoothly, with increased footfall daily. Enthusiastic pilgrims from various regions defy obstacles to pay homage to the divine deity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:26 IST
Navratri Pilgrimage: A Spiritual Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Participation reached new heights as over 1.70 lakh devotees made their way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri. Chants of 'Jai Mata Di' echoed through Katra, the main base camp for the pilgrimage, signifying the festival's spiritual importance. Officials note an upward trend in pilgrim numbers each day.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, confirmed the smooth progression of the pilgrimage as devout followers continue to visit despite challenging conditions. Pilgrims from various locations braved obstacles like earlier natural calamities to offer their prayers.

Tight security measures and arrangements by the Shrine Board ensured safe passage for devotees on the 13-km route to Bhawan. Technological enhancements, like wireless communication sets and a multi-tier security grid, have optimized coordination along the pathway, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual heritage linked with the Navratri pilgrimage.

TRENDING

1
Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

 India
2
Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

 India
3
Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

 Sweden
4
UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025