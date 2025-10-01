Navratri Pilgrimage: A Spiritual Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple
Over 1.70 lakh devotees visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri, with chants of 'Jai Mata Di' resonating across Katra. Despite past disruptions, the pilgrimage continues smoothly, with increased footfall daily. Enthusiastic pilgrims from various regions defy obstacles to pay homage to the divine deity.
- Country:
- India
Participation reached new heights as over 1.70 lakh devotees made their way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri. Chants of 'Jai Mata Di' echoed through Katra, the main base camp for the pilgrimage, signifying the festival's spiritual importance. Officials note an upward trend in pilgrim numbers each day.
Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, confirmed the smooth progression of the pilgrimage as devout followers continue to visit despite challenging conditions. Pilgrims from various locations braved obstacles like earlier natural calamities to offer their prayers.
Tight security measures and arrangements by the Shrine Board ensured safe passage for devotees on the 13-km route to Bhawan. Technological enhancements, like wireless communication sets and a multi-tier security grid, have optimized coordination along the pathway, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual heritage linked with the Navratri pilgrimage.
ALSO READ
Navratri Rituals: A Blend of Spirituality and Ecology
Honoring a Spiritual Legacy: Celebrating Lahiri Mahasaya's 197th Birth Anniversary
Divine Gatherings: Navratri's Spiritual Surge in Jharkhand
Smriti Irani's Spiritual Sojourn: A Quest for Public Welfare
International Gita Mahotsav: A Global Cultural & Spiritual Extravaganza in Kurukshetra