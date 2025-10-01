Navratri Pilgrimage: A Spiritual Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple

Participation reached new heights as over 1.70 lakh devotees made their way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri. Chants of 'Jai Mata Di' echoed through Katra, the main base camp for the pilgrimage, signifying the festival's spiritual importance. Officials note an upward trend in pilgrim numbers each day.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, confirmed the smooth progression of the pilgrimage as devout followers continue to visit despite challenging conditions. Pilgrims from various locations braved obstacles like earlier natural calamities to offer their prayers.

Tight security measures and arrangements by the Shrine Board ensured safe passage for devotees on the 13-km route to Bhawan. Technological enhancements, like wireless communication sets and a multi-tier security grid, have optimized coordination along the pathway, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual heritage linked with the Navratri pilgrimage.