Rain Dampens Dussehra Spirits: Artisans Struggle to Salvage Ravana Effigies

Effigy artisans are grappling with losses after unexpected rain damaged their creations intended for Dussehra celebrations. They are working tirelessly to repair the smaller effigies, which offer a glimmer of hope. The sudden weather conditions have severely impacted their livelihoods, with many facing financial uncertainty.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a cruel twist of fate, the vibrant Ravana effigies intended for the grand Dussehra festivities now lie waterlogged and damaged as unexpected rains swept across north India. Artisans are racing against time to salvage their creations, hoping to minimize the financial blow.

In Titarpur, west Delhi, and Jaipur's vibrant effigy markets, the atmosphere of celebration has dissolved into one of desperation. Mahendra Pal, a veteran effigy maker, and many others face significant losses, with their meticulously crafted effigies reduced to soaked remains.

Despite the odds, artisans are striving to repair what's left, focusing on smaller, more salvageable effigies. However, the race against time to restore hundreds of rain-soaked figures only adds to the tension, underlining the precarious nature of their festive business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

