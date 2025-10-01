Navami Festivities Shine Amid Uncertain Skies in West Bengal
West Bengal celebrated Maha Navami with traditional fervor amid forecasts of rain. Devotees thronged pandals, engaging in rituals and cultural events. Despite weather predictions, the spirit remained high, with the celebration receiving added significance post its UNESCO recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.
- Country:
- India
The vibrant sounds of dhak drums and the scent of incense permeated the air in West Bengal on Wednesday as Maha Navami, part of Durga Puja festivities, lit up the region. Thousands of devotees crowded pandals from dawn, undeterred by looming rain forecasts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which could lead to light and moderate showers from Navami night to Dashami noon. Yet, the threat of rain did little to diminish the high spirits of revellers lined up outside pandals in Kolkata and beyond.
Despite the weather warning, iconic puja celebrations like those at Tallah Prattay and Santosh Mitra Square attracted masses. This year's festivities also embraced global recognition as "Durga Puja in Kolkata" was acknowledged by UNESCO in 2021 for its cultural significance, adding an extra layer of responsibility for organizers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navami
- Durga Puja
- West Bengal
- UNESCO
- Kolkata
- Pandals
- Festival
- Rain Forecast
- IMD
- Cultural Events
ALSO READ
Kolkata Metro Sees Surging Passenger Numbers During Durga Puja Festivities
Festive Spirit Outshines Rain Forecast as Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja
Delhi CM Emphasizes Empowerment of Girls During Navratri Festival
Arrested festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma remanded to 14 days' police custody: Police.
Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma arrested in Delhi: Police.