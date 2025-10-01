Navami Festivities Shine Amid Uncertain Skies in West Bengal

The vibrant sounds of dhak drums and the scent of incense permeated the air in West Bengal on Wednesday as Maha Navami, part of Durga Puja festivities, lit up the region. Thousands of devotees crowded pandals from dawn, undeterred by looming rain forecasts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which could lead to light and moderate showers from Navami night to Dashami noon. Yet, the threat of rain did little to diminish the high spirits of revellers lined up outside pandals in Kolkata and beyond.

Despite the weather warning, iconic puja celebrations like those at Tallah Prattay and Santosh Mitra Square attracted masses. This year's festivities also embraced global recognition as "Durga Puja in Kolkata" was acknowledged by UNESCO in 2021 for its cultural significance, adding an extra layer of responsibility for organizers.

