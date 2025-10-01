Left Menu

Sparkling Success: Shanghamitra Guha's Journey from Dance to Diamonds

Shanghamitra Guha, a 28-year-old entrepreneur from Navi Mumbai, transitions from law and coaching to a successful diamond business. Her childhood passion for classical arts inspired her love for ornaments and craftsmanship. Her journey’s key aspects include blending tradition with modernity and embracing every life's twist to achieve brilliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:19 IST
At only 28, Shanghamitra Guha, an entrepreneur based in Navi Mumbai, has embarked on an inspiring journey from studying law and running a coaching center to now shining in the diamond business. Her story beautifully integrates elements of passion, resilience, and destiny.

From an early age, Shanghamitra's admiration for aesthetics grew with her training in Kathak and Bharatnatyam, along with Hindustani classical music. These artistic pursuits infused her with a deep appreciation for the elegance of costumes and jewelry, which became more than mere accessories—they were an intrinsic part of her expression.

Her professional journey began with law, fostering discipline and precision, leading to a teaching stint at a coaching center. A natural influencer, she soon ventured into marketing and branding. Now in the diamond trade, a field she believes chose her, Shanghamitra balances traditional artistry with modern entrepreneurial vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

