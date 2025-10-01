Left Menu

Mysuru Dasara's Grand Vijayadashami Procession: A Royal Spectacle

Mysuru Dasara concludes with the Vijayadashami procession, a vibrant display of Karnataka's cultural heritage. The event features a parade led by elephants, cultural groups, and tableaux, emphasizing tradition and history. This annual celebration is highlighted by the opulent procession led by the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:38 IST
Mysuru is set to witness a grand Vijayadashami procession, marking the culmination of the city's 11-day Dasara celebrations.

Thousands are expected to line the streets as the Jamboo Savari, led by elephants adorned in traditional attire and carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, takes place on Thursday.

This year's festivities have highlighted Karnataka's cultural opulence, featuring dignitaries like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and royal descendant Yaduveer Wadiyar, ensuring a blend of historical tradition and modern celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

