Mysuru Dasara's Grand Vijayadashami Procession: A Royal Spectacle

Mysuru is set to witness a grand Vijayadashami procession, marking the culmination of the city's 11-day Dasara celebrations.

Thousands are expected to line the streets as the Jamboo Savari, led by elephants adorned in traditional attire and carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, takes place on Thursday.

This year's festivities have highlighted Karnataka's cultural opulence, featuring dignitaries like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and royal descendant Yaduveer Wadiyar, ensuring a blend of historical tradition and modern celebration.

