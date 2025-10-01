Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Oktoberfest: Munich's Annual Celebration Stalled

Munich's Oktoberfest was temporarily closed after a bomb threat linked to a domestic dispute. A suspect caused an explosion and committed suicide, leaving behind a threat to the festival. Police, dogs, and tech were deployed to ensure safety at the beloved event, which recalls a tragic 1980 attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:50 IST
Bomb Scare at Oktoberfest: Munich's Annual Celebration Stalled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Munich's iconic Oktoberfest came to an abrupt halt as police shut down the fairgrounds after a bomb threat was connected to an earlier explosion in the city. Authorities linked the threat to a domestic dispute in northern Munich, investigating the suspect as a 57-year-old German man.

The suspect reportedly took his life near a lake and carried a backpack with an explosive device, with evidence from a letter found at the scene pointing toward an unspecified threat to the festival. The blast injured his elderly mother and daughter, who are now hospitalized.

More than 500 police officers, aided by sniffer dogs, were mobilized to ensure the safety of festival-goers. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt emphasized the rigorous precautions being taken at the site. The situation recalls the deadly 1980 attack on the Oktoberfest that claimed 13 lives.

TRENDING

1
Jannik Sinner Clinches China Open Title, Sets Sights on Shanghai Success

Jannik Sinner Clinches China Open Title, Sets Sights on Shanghai Success

 China
2
Federal Funding Standoff Jeopardizes NYC Transit Projects

Federal Funding Standoff Jeopardizes NYC Transit Projects

 Global
3
TVS Motor Company Sees Impressive 12% Sales Surge in September

TVS Motor Company Sees Impressive 12% Sales Surge in September

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Firm Stand on Exam Scandal Amid Political Tensions

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Firm Stand on Exam Scandal Amid Political Tension...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025