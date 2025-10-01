Bomb Scare at Oktoberfest: Munich's Annual Celebration Stalled

Munich's iconic Oktoberfest came to an abrupt halt as police shut down the fairgrounds after a bomb threat was connected to an earlier explosion in the city. Authorities linked the threat to a domestic dispute in northern Munich, investigating the suspect as a 57-year-old German man.

The suspect reportedly took his life near a lake and carried a backpack with an explosive device, with evidence from a letter found at the scene pointing toward an unspecified threat to the festival. The blast injured his elderly mother and daughter, who are now hospitalized.

More than 500 police officers, aided by sniffer dogs, were mobilized to ensure the safety of festival-goers. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt emphasized the rigorous precautions being taken at the site. The situation recalls the deadly 1980 attack on the Oktoberfest that claimed 13 lives.