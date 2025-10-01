Ladakh's Tourism Struggles Amidst Environmental and Social Crisis

The All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) has implored residents and the government of Ladakh to unite for peace restoration and environmental protection in the region. They are advocating for a judicial inquiry following the violent deaths of four individuals in Leh on September 24.

This year has been tumultuous for Ladakh's tourism sector, as per ALHGHA's president, Rigzin Wangmo Lachic. A 50% drop in tourist numbers was witnessed, exacerbated by heavy rains and the Pahalgam incident. Local businesses, primarily supported by tourism, now face immense financial challenges.

Lachic stresses the importance of incorporating local voices into policy-making to avoid ecological and cultural harm. Celebrating Ladakh's diversity and strengthening the local economy are crucial steps forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)