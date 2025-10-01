Untraceable: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain Sparks Search and Compensation Demands

A 33-year-old man named Devendra, known as Kalu, has gone missing after being swept away in a drain during heavy rain in South Delhi's Mehrauli. Police and fire department teams have been searching tirelessly but have yet to locate him.

Devendra was seen in a viral video struggling in the rainwater before being carried away. His disappearance has prompted political figures to demand compensation for his family, who are now left without their breadwinner.

Amid the ongoing search, the Delhi Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders have criticized the government's handling of the situation, calling for immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)