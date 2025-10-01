Untraceable: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain Sparks Search and Compensation Demands
Devendra 'Kalu', a 33-year-old man, has been missing since he was swept away in a Delhi drain during heavy rains. Despite search efforts, he remains untraceable. A video of the incident circulated widely, and local leaders are demanding compensation for his family.
- Country:
- India
A 33-year-old man named Devendra, known as Kalu, has gone missing after being swept away in a drain during heavy rain in South Delhi's Mehrauli. Police and fire department teams have been searching tirelessly but have yet to locate him.
Devendra was seen in a viral video struggling in the rainwater before being carried away. His disappearance has prompted political figures to demand compensation for his family, who are now left without their breadwinner.
Amid the ongoing search, the Delhi Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders have criticized the government's handling of the situation, calling for immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- rain
- drain
- flood
- Mehrauli
- Devendra Kalu
- missing
- search
- compensation
- politics
ALSO READ
Warehouse Heist: Missing Motor Pumps and Cables in Palghar
Tragedy Strikes: Indonesian School Collapse Leaves Many Missing
Typhoon Bualoi's Devastating Impact on Vietnam: A Tragic Search for the Missing
Drama in Narmada: Daring Rescue and Ongoing Search as Two Go Missing
Typhoon Bualoi Wreaks Havoc in Vietnam: Two Dead, 17 Missing