Blood Rite: Gorakhpur's Sacred Devotion Tradition

In Gorakhpur's Bansgaon, the 'Shrinet Kshatriya' clan performs an age-old ritual, offering their blood to Goddess Durga, replacing the historic practice of animal sacrifice. The community believes this act brings blessings, with no reported medical issues over its 300-year history, continuing to draw significant attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:43 IST
In Gorakhpur's Bansgaon, a centuries-old tradition combines devotion and historical practice as the 'Shrinet Kshatriya' clan offers their blood to Goddess Durga in place of former animal sacrifices. This ritual, believed to be over 300 years old, involves men, women, and children making incisions on their bodies.

This distinct ritual replaces animal sacrifice with blood offerings to Goddess Durga, a practice started by reformer Pandit Ramchandra Sharma who opposed the earlier practice of sacrificing animals. Devotees trust that their wounds will heal without medical intervention and that their wishes will be fulfilled.

The event, marked by the sounds of chants and conch shells, draws crowds to the temple, including various notable figures. This custom, deeply rooted in tradition, underscores the community's steadfast beliefs and reverence for the Goddess.

