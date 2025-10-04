Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham showed a collection of slip dresses, roomy suits and soft, leather jackets with crinkled edges for her namesake label's spring summer runway show, held at the 17th century Val-de-Grace abbey in Paris on Friday. Guests arrived after dark, crossing rain-slicked cobblestones to reach the cloisters inside.

Scores of Bollywood AI videos vanish from YouTube after Reuters story

Hundreds of AI-generated Bollywood videos with 16 million views have been deleted from Google's YouTube after Reuters reported they were similar to those at the centre of a legal challenge filed by a celebrity couple to protect their rights. Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have asked a New Delhi judge to remove and prohibit creation of AI videos infringing their intellectual property rights. Their lawsuits also challenge YouTube's AI training policy.

Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' presents pop phenomenon at the peak of her power

Superstar Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," arrived on Friday with a promotional blitz including midnight sales at Target stores, a release party at movie theaters around the globe and pop-up experiences in New York and Los Angeles. It follows "The Tortured Poets Department", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, and sold the equivalent of 8 million albums in the United States, according to Luminate, a firm that tracks music sales.

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry

Movie star George Clooney said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 100% tariff on all films produced overseas was the wrong solution for a real issue. Clooney spoke before the annual Albies awards ceremony in London, a program that he and his wife Amal created to recognize global human rights defenders.

Brazilian scammers, raking in millions, used Gisele Bundchen deepfakes on Instagram ads

A group of suspected scammers in Brazil using Instagram ads featuring deepfakes of supermodel Gisele Bundchen and other celebrities appears to have made millions of dollars through online fraud, according to police investigators. Authorities arrested four suspects tied to the scheme this week and froze assets across five states in an investigation that found over 20 million reais ($3.9 million) in suspicious funds identified by federal anti-money laundering agency COAF.

Factbox-Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album sets stage to break records

Taylor Swift's 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" on Friday debuted to midnight Target runs, theater-release parties and glitzy pop-ups that lit up the United States, from New York to Los Angeles.

