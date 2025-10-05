Left Menu

Pierpaolo Piccioli's Bold Balenciaga Debut: The Heartbeat of Haute Couture

Pierpaolo Piccioli's first runway show for Balenciaga unveiled 'The Heartbeat' collection, showcasing vibrant gowns and minimalist leather jackets. Emphasizing couture in everyday wear, Piccioli aims to rejuvenate the brand after succeeding Demna. The historic event attracted celebrities at Balenciaga's 17th-century headquarters in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 04:54 IST
On Saturday, Pierpaolo Piccioli made a dazzling debut for Balenciaga with 'The Heartbeat' collection. Vibrant gowns and minimalist leather jackets took center stage as the creative director aims to infuse couture into everyday fashion.

Piccioli, with 25 years at Valentino behind him, expressed respect for the brand's history while seeking innovation. Following a management reshuffle, he took over from Demna, now at Gucci, in efforts to revamp group sales.

Highlighting Paris Fashion Week, the show featured iconic styles like the sack dress, originally by Cristobal Balenciaga, and drew celebrity attention at the historic brand headquarters.

