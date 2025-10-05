Robbie Williams' Istanbul Concert Cancelled Amidst Controversy

British singer Robbie Williams' planned concert in Istanbul has been cancelled after city authorities deemed it a potential public safety risk. The decision follows campaigns by Turkish NGOs and social media users for the event to be axed due to Williams' perceived support for Israel.

The concert was originally scheduled for October 7, coinciding with the anniversary of a significant Hamas attack. This timing heightened sentiments among Turkish citizens, who criticized Williams for his family's Jewish heritage and his 2015 performance in Israel.

Bubilet, the ticketing agency, confirmed the concert's cancellation following a request from the Istanbul Governor's Office. Williams expressed his regret on Instagram, prioritizing the safety of his fans and stating the situation was beyond his control.

