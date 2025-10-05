Tragic Drowning of Russian National at Yarada Beach

A 62-year-old Russian national lost his life at Yarada Beach in Vizag on Sunday, succumbing to a powerful sea current, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the foreigner, part of a team, was caught by the current. Despite efforts, lifeguards managed to rescue two others, but the Russian national could not be saved.

The group had come to the region in August, with the deceased reportedly working in helicopter maintenance aboard ships. Authorities are registering a case as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)