Tragic Drowning of Russian National at Yarada Beach
A 62-year-old Russian national drowned at Yarada Beach in Vizag after being caught in a strong sea current. Despite rescue efforts, only two out of three foreigners were saved. The deceased was involved in helicopter maintenance and had arrived in the region in August.
A 62-year-old Russian national lost his life at Yarada Beach in Vizag on Sunday, succumbing to a powerful sea current, according to police reports.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the foreigner, part of a team, was caught by the current. Despite efforts, lifeguards managed to rescue two others, but the Russian national could not be saved.
The group had come to the region in August, with the deceased reportedly working in helicopter maintenance aboard ships. Authorities are registering a case as investigations continue.
