Mystery of Zubeen Garg's Final Hours in Singapore Intensifies

The investigation surrounding the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg has taken a critical turn, as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issues a warning for key witnesses aboard the yacht Garg was last seen on. With an October 6 deadline for individuals in Singapore to participate in the probe, the pressure mounts.

Sarma confirmed that despite their voluntary return from Singapore, harsh actions would follow any non-compliance. He stated that ongoing communications with the witnesses' families aim to ensure cooperation. Meanwhile, Assam's government makes arrests and pursues the investigation without VIP favoritism.

The case has grown complex with a doctor filing complaints against 11 members of the Assam Association of Singapore, alleging their involvement. As skepticism mounts, calls for a CBI inquiry intensify from various political figures. Both local and international autopsy reports exist but remain out of the public domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)