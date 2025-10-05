Mystery of Zubeen Garg's Final Hours in Singapore Intensifies
The investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death amid mysterious circumstances on a Singapore yacht intensifies, as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warns of harsh measures if key witnesses don't comply with the SIT probe deadline. Several arrests have been made while demands for a CBI inquiry grow.
The investigation surrounding the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg has taken a critical turn, as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issues a warning for key witnesses aboard the yacht Garg was last seen on. With an October 6 deadline for individuals in Singapore to participate in the probe, the pressure mounts.
Sarma confirmed that despite their voluntary return from Singapore, harsh actions would follow any non-compliance. He stated that ongoing communications with the witnesses' families aim to ensure cooperation. Meanwhile, Assam's government makes arrests and pursues the investigation without VIP favoritism.
The case has grown complex with a doctor filing complaints against 11 members of the Assam Association of Singapore, alleging their involvement. As skepticism mounts, calls for a CBI inquiry intensify from various political figures. Both local and international autopsy reports exist but remain out of the public domain.
