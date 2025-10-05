Left Menu

Illuminating Ayodhya: The Grand Deepotsav 2025 Preparations Underway

Preparations for Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya are in full swing, with Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University at the helm. The event, lighting up 56 ghats and setting global records, enhances Ayodhya's cultural identity as ‘Ram ki Nagri, Prakash ki Nagri’. Online registration for 30,000 volunteers is nearly complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:24 IST
Illuminating Ayodhya: The Grand Deepotsav 2025 Preparations Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for the esteemed Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya have commenced, the Uttar Pradesh government announced. Spearheaded by Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, this annual festival's global recognition continues to shine brightly, echoing Lord Ram's eternal glow on the sacred city.

Vice Chancellor Colonel Bijendra Singh and the university team are meticulously organizing and beautifying the ghats in anticipation of the event. Professor Sant Sharan Mishra, the nodal officer, emphasized the ongoing cleaning and strategic diya placement across 56 selected ghats, creating designated pathways for devotee movement.

This year's Deepotsav, slated for October 19, will witness a remarkable illumination of millions of lamps. With about 30,000 volunteers ready to help, preparations are nearly complete. Emphasizing Ayodhya as 'Ram ki Nagri, Prakash ki Nagri,' the festival reinforces the cultural and spiritual essence of the city.

TRENDING

1
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global
2
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
3
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
4
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025