Illuminating Ayodhya: The Grand Deepotsav 2025 Preparations Underway

Preparations for the esteemed Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya have commenced, the Uttar Pradesh government announced. Spearheaded by Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, this annual festival's global recognition continues to shine brightly, echoing Lord Ram's eternal glow on the sacred city.

Vice Chancellor Colonel Bijendra Singh and the university team are meticulously organizing and beautifying the ghats in anticipation of the event. Professor Sant Sharan Mishra, the nodal officer, emphasized the ongoing cleaning and strategic diya placement across 56 selected ghats, creating designated pathways for devotee movement.

This year's Deepotsav, slated for October 19, will witness a remarkable illumination of millions of lamps. With about 30,000 volunteers ready to help, preparations are nearly complete. Emphasizing Ayodhya as 'Ram ki Nagri, Prakash ki Nagri,' the festival reinforces the cultural and spiritual essence of the city.