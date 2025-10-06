Left Menu

Mystery at Saqqara: Disappearance of a Pharaonic Painting

A Pharaonic painting has gone missing from the Saqqara necropolis near Cairo, amid a history of artifact disappearances in Egypt. The painting, located in Khentika's tomb, hasn't been seen since a British mission noticed its absence in May, prompting an investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-10-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 01:38 IST
Egyptian antiquities officials have reported the disappearance of a Pharaonic painting from the Saqqara necropolis, just outside Cairo. The artwork, from Khentika's tomb, was last seen in 2019. The Supreme Council of Antiquities has initiated an investigation to determine how the artifact from the sixth dynasty vanished.

The painting was reportedly a depiction of the ancient Egyptian calendar, integral to its historical context. Inscriptions warning against trespass adorned the tomb, potentially hinting at divine retribution. Egyptian media outlets have highlighted concerns about the continued preservation of the nation's rich cultural heritage.

This incident follows the recent theft of a 3,000-year-old bracelet from the Egyptian Museum. The piece, owned by Pharaoh Amenemope, was stolen last month. Both cases spotlight the ongoing challenges Egypt faces in protecting its archaeological treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

