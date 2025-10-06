Trump's Birthday Bash: UFC Comes to the White House

In a notable announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that a UFC event will be hosted at the White House on June 14 next year, coinciding with his 80th birthday. The revelation occurred during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk, celebrating the U.S. Navy's forthcoming 250th anniversary.

Previously in July, Trump mentioned an upcoming UFC event at the White House set for 2026 but had not specified a date. The President's relationship with UFC President Dana White, described as a close friendship, has deeper roots, stretching back long before Trump's tenure as President.

In preparation for the event, UFC will invest $700,000 in replacing the South Lawn grass. This decision underscores the professional and personal ties between Trump and White, forged when the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City was a rare venue hosting UFC events around the year 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)